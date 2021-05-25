The shocking reconstruction of whoever saw her, who knew all about the kidnapping – Libero Quotidiano

“This is the upper bridge.” Show it Federica Ciarelli In the final episode of who saw, Which added many new elements to the state Denise BebetonThe little girl who was kidnapped in Mazara del Vallo on September 4, 2004 and vanished into thin air. After 17 years, we’re finally trying to shed some light on this story, also thanks to the constant struggle Pera Maggio And his lawyer, Giacomo Frazetta. It is now clear that at that time the investigations were polluted or in any case not fully conducted, due to outside pressure.

Based on certification The Key of the Baptist, Which at the time was not considered reliable and was not taken into account in the trial, whoever saw it managed to reconstruct what happened immediately after the kidnapping: he told Batista that he had seen Dennis, and mentioned a phone call and a man of about 25 years old with curly hair and a small beard And Sharpe took it away. The girl is escorted on a motorbike along an overpass and then hidden in a rowing boat and taken to a lighthouse.

Federica Sciarelli showed Places of Mazara del Vallo that fully comply with human description, Which was not well understood as deaf-mute, or at least that is the official explanation (which is watering everywhere). In practice, Dela Key provided the subtle dynamics of the kidnapping, but his testimony never entered the trial. Yet another weird case in one is starting to look a little closer to the truth than it did 17 years ago.