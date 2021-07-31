The second day of the Liquida Festival: Cuzzocrea and Severgnini in Codrongianos

The second day of the festival liquid Codrongianos on behalf of the role of journalism, political journalism, and the pitfalls of the sharing economy and current affairs. the actor Daniel Monachella He opened the dance by reading a fixed text of the article “On Journalism” by Joseph Pulitzer. Because the quality of information as a counterweight to the conditions of society and politics – and informed public opinion such as the Supreme Court – remains in question today. There is certainly no shortage of journalists who keep talking on the ground world has changed forever.

Talk about “the dire consequences of the Internet” Ricardo Stagliano, Report his inquiries from California And the great disparities caused by the web giants, because “the sharing economy is not, these companies are champions tax evasion And the economy of self-employment, which has caused the globalization of the intellectual professions, leads to the impoverishment of all.”

Speech Annalisa KozucreyaWho wrote a book of denunciation – “What happened to the children. Records of a country that does not look to the future ”- this calls into question the role of institutions.

grand finale with Baby Severgnini, which he retraced Elias Vaca It’s part of his career and that he talked about the lockdown he’s been in GenerousOne of the epicenters of the epidemic. There was no shortage of references to political news and Mario Draghi, select the person best suited to administer the reboot, even in Europe.

Laura Times

[Foto di Simone Sechi – sinxphotography]