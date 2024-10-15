The Sahara desert turns green thanks to heavy rains: NASA video

The Sahara Desert is known as one of the driest regions on the planet. NASA’s Earth Observatory shared some images of plant growth in regions of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and LibyaWhen an extratropical cyclone struck a large area of ​​northwest Africa. The Sahara Desert was not always the barren landscape it is today.

According to a 2012 study by Peter de Menocal, president and director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, between 11,000 and 5,000 years ago, the Sahara was covered with plants and lakes year-round: This means that if there was heavy rain, the Sahara was covered with plants. And lakes throughout the year. The region’s dormant plants grow rapidly, transforming barren areas into lush landscapes. the Video courier above.

