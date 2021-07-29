The Russian Nauka Laboratory towards the space station directly from 2.30 in the afternoon – space and astronomy

After everyone’s comment, the new Russian unit Nauka arrives at the International Space Station and also brings with it the European ERA (European Robotic Arm). After the July 21 launch From Baikonur, Kazakhstan, the Naoka module recorded a thrust problem, which was then overcome, and is now preparing to reach the orbital station. Docking time is 15:25 (Italian time) and ANSA Scienza broadcasts live with NASA TV starting at 14:30.

Officially known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), Nauka is the largest space lab that has been put into orbit by Russia and will integrate with the space station by docking with the Russian module Zvezda, where the Pirs module was docked a few days ago., It was removed on the 25 last July and Burnt in sway with atmosphere Ground at the end of controlled re-entry.

Built into the Nauka is the ESA-made robotic arm that will be the first robot capable of moving around Russian units and capable of handling components weighing up to 8000 kilograms with an accuracy of up to 5 mm as well as moving astronauts engaged in extravehicular activities. (EVA).

After recording major thrust problems, Nauka was able to achieve altitude and put herself on the right track, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced that the unit has completed correction maneuvers and will soon begin automated approach maneuvers to dock to the space station.