I media russi che chiudono perché non raccontano la guerra come vorrebbe il governo

The Russian government has blocked access to Facebook and Twitter in the country

The Russian government has blocked access to Facebook in the country, claiming that the platform “discriminates” against Russian media. The decision has been announced Statement from Roskomnadzor, Government Communications Agency. Nick Clegg, head of global affairs at Meta (the company that controls Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other services), said the company is doing “everything it can to get our services back” but that Russian users may soon lose trusted access. Information.
Shortly thereafter, it was also announced that access to Twitter would be blocked.

Blocking access to Facebook and Twitter is a further development of the massive operation carried out by the Russian government to suppress dissent and the spread of news about the invasion of Ukraine.

The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, unanimously approved, this morning, a law punishing with imprisonment up to 15 years for spreading “false news” about the invasion of Ukraine, or who, after several others, “disfigured” the Russian armed forces. Measures against the press. pass the law It had drastic effects within a few hours.

