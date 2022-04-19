AGI – “Russia’s default could turn into a European default. Morally and, most likely, materially.” Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, wrote on his Telegram channel. According to the former Russian president, The secret goal of the Europeans is not peace in Ukraine but the financial failure of Russia.

Medvedev, who advised EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, added to wait for gratitude from Europeans “for hyperinflation, which can no longer be attributed to the bad Russians, the shortage of basic products in stores and the influx of refugees, which will lead to a wave of violent crime even worse Albanian crime.

And Medvedev concluded by saying: “Then the uncles and aunts of Brussels will have to change their speech. Otherwise, the fetid fires made of tires will burn in the streets of European cities that receive great attention in honor of the heroes of the field.”