The rules that must be followed to control this defect

Fighting hypothyroidism is not easy at all, but by following a few tips, it is possible to prevent this thyroid dysfunction.

L ‘Hypothyroidism It is a pathological condition caused by a decrease in the production of thyroid hormones. Women over the age of 50 are more likely to develop this disease, but it can also affect younger people. Let’s see some Useful Tips To follow to keep this thyroid imbalance at bay.

Hypothyroidism: the rules to be followed to control this dysfunction

Hypothyroidism one Thyroid dysfunction of which little is known. The reasons for its origin can be many: from hereditary factor to environmental pollution and even hormonal disorders. Many clinicians speculate that the increase in smog in particularly iodine-deficient regions of Europe led to the development of hypothyroidism.

the iodine deficiency In fact, it seems to form the basis of thyroid dysfunction, which is why by following some tips and aadequate nutrition It will be possible to banish the problem. As it is an autoimmune disease, it is difficult to go away over time, but changing daily habits will definitely make it easier to live with it. Let’s see some useful rules.

1) Eat an adequate iodine-rich diet

In the case of hypothyroidism, there are very few Foods to avoid And others to add to your diet. Undoubtedly, the condition of the thyroid gland is getting worse cruciferous evergreenSuch as broccoli, cauliflower, turnip, radish and radish). Moreover, you should avoid eating sugars, sweets, fried foods and alcohol as they severely stress the gland affected by the autoimmune disorder.

So what do you prefer in the diet? surely Rich in dried fruits Good fats, such as walnuts or almonds. The same Seafood and small fish (such as anchovies) rich in iodine. It is, in fact, a substance necessary for the synthesis of thyroid hormones that stimulate important processes in the body.

2) Acupuncture

L ‘Acupuncture It is a traditional Chinese medicine. It is used to treat a variety of medical conditions and is known to be highly effective in treating thyroid disorders. It helps rebalance hormone levels and regulates energy levels in the meridians.

3) Do exercise regularly

Sports Plays an essential role In managing the normal function of the thyroid gland. In cases of hypothyroidism this is actually sluggish, it does not work as it should, and at the same time it slows down all the vital functions associated with it including the digestion and absorption of fats. It’s not surprising that people with hypothyroidism experience weight problems over time. That’s why it’s important to keep moving, alternating between anaerobic (weight room) training sessions and aerobic sessions like running or swimming.