The return of Milan Taranto: the stages of the old motorcycle marathon

Perugia, April 27, 2022 – More than ever, given the pause imposed by the pandemic in the past two years, Milan Taranto is back. Thanks to the intuition and stubbornness of Franco Sabatini in 1987, the city of Milan – Taranto was reborn in an appearance reminiscent of, and even today, the veteran motorcycle club “San Martino”, of which Franco was the founder, organized, with determination and passion.

The 35th edition of the historical marathon of old motorcycles will, as always, preserve great feelings and fun for the participants, during a fascinating journey through some of the most beautiful places from the north of the peninsula to its south.

Milan, Vilanova di Castinasso (Bologna), Perugia, Cassino (Frosinone), Potenza, Bari, Taranto: these are the planned stages of a journey totaling about 1,600 km between scenic and evocative routes, to discover natural beauty, villages, traditions, culture and gastronomy. An adventure that, again this year, will not lack the support and warm welcome from local associations and institutions, at the various daily stations of Time Controls.

Milan-Taranto 2022: Great return numbers!

204 Mita 2022 participants are fine, for a total of 191 crew members! 111 are Italians with 39 Lombards. 93 foreigners: 28 from Germany, 27 from Switzerland, 23 from the United Kingdom, 3 from Austria, France, the Netherlands and the United States; 2 from Canada and 1 from Luxembourg.

It should also be noted that 72 are the new entries, i.e. those that were registered for their first participation in the event. A fact that underscores how this historic marathon of vintage motorcycles continues to fascinate and arouse interest among women and men of all ages and from all continents, as they share the magic of this ‘adventure’ with new generations of enthusiasts. Youngest driver from 2007 is Domenico Simonato, who will compete with the 1966 Moreni Corsarino 50cc, while the oldest is the 1938 Arcangelo Petti who will compete with the 1967 125cc Gilera C. Giorney; The youngest passenger in 2012 while the oldest passenger was a woman born in 1932.

There are 154 crews in the historical and sporty classes, 29 of them from Le Gloriose, motorcycles up to the 175cc class, whose brands and models participated in the legendary Milan Taranto from 1950 to 1956. 37 Instead they are the crews of tasters. There are 35 motorcycle brands of which 19 are Italian (Aermacchi, Bianchi, Caproni-Vizzola, Ducati, Gilera, Innocenti, Laverda, Mival, Mondial, Morini, Moto Guzzi, Motobi, MV Agusta, Parilla, Perugina, Piaggio, Rondine, Rumi and Sertum) and 16 foreigners (Bmw, Bsa, Gillet Herstall, Honda, Horex Regina, Indian, Kawasaki, Kreidler, Matchless, Norton, Rudge, Serveta, Triumph, Velocette, Vincent Comet, Yamaha).

The oldest bike is the 1926 Moto Guzzi Sport 13 which at the time cost 7200 lira!

The largest Italian motoclub is the Vespa Club of Milan with 6 participants, the largest foreign is Falcone-Club Deutschland with 10 participants.

Another novelty of the 2022 edition is the new starting location that will move this year to the Novegro exhibition park and which, as usual, will see the first driver leave at midnight on point for the exciting first night stage!

In short, the elements of an unforgettable adventure are really there: an adventure that can also be experienced from home, following the website www.milanotaranto.com and event accounts on Facebook (Milano Taranto) and Instagram (milano_taranto), always updated with stories, photos and videos.

