The release date will be placed after the release date Redfall – Nerd4.life

There is no accurate information yet about release day From starfieldbut the potential security stems from the fact that this will be placed After the release of RedfallAccording to Matt Botty, President of Xbox Game Studios at Microsoft.

In a recent interview with the Friends Per Second podcast, Booty didn’t want to give exact information about the next big game releases by Xbox Game Studiosbut if nothing else, I set the order of the release dates, with Redfall certainly arriving before Starfield.

That’s not too surprising: although it was revealed at a later date, Redfall has a title character almost ready, also considering how much of the game in question has already been seen.

While Starfield continues to really flaunt the dropper, in fact with only a gameplay trailer from last June showing anything real about the game, the Redfall comparison was already pretty subtle.

Obviously, that doesn’t indicate a certainty yet, but at least it allows you to get a vague idea of ​​how these builds will lay in 2023. There’s not even an exact release date for Redfall yet, but it’s still expected to happen in the spring of 2023. Next year, with some rumors that it will premiere in March 2023.

If confirmed, we can believe that Starfield will arrive later, which still opens up many possibilities: it may arrive around the same period of spring, or towards May, or move further towards summer in June. However, it is not excluded that it will be launched directly in the holiday season 2023, which will make it in the fall of 2023, in line with Microsoft’s habit of launching its main titles in that period.