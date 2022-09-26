The release date of the plot and the cast

Milan – photo Trailer teaser Released today to announce the highly anticipated series the last of us , arrives exclusively on Sky and only streams on NOW in 2023, coinciding with broadcasts in the US. Based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by obedient dog Exclusive to PlayStation platforms, The Last Of Us will be available in all regions where Sky is located, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

What is The Last of Us TV series?

The story of The Last Of Us takes place twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel, a shrewd survivor, is tasked with getting 14-year-old Ellie out of the heavily guarded quarantine area. What begins as an easy chore quickly turns into a brutal and heartbreaking journey, as they find themselves having to traverse the United States together and rely on each other to survive.

The Last of Us . cast

In the cast Pedro Pascal As Joel and a rising British star Nice Ramsey In the role of Eli. Gabriel the moon He is Tommy, Anna Turf plays Tess, British actress Nico Parker is Sarah. Murray Bartlett plays the role of Frank, nick Overman Those of Belle Storm Reed and Riley, merle Dandridge It’s Marilyn. The cast also includes Jeffrey Pearce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Kevin Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. And with Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker. The series was written by Craig Mazen (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckman (The Last Of Us video game) who are also executive producers. The Last Of Us is a co-production Sony Pictures TV With Caroline Strauss, Evan Wells, Lion of the Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Rose Lamm as executive producers. The series is produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.