The region begins prevention and monitoring protocols.

First possible case of West Nile virus in a human being recorded in Abruzzo. This was announced by the Health Department of the Abruzzo Region, which has activated all the surveillance and prevention protocols for West Nile virus and Ossotto virus. The person is a resident of San Salvo and is hospitalized in Pescara. Yesterday, the first “probable” human case of infection with West Nile virus was diagnosed by the Regional Reference Laboratory for Arboviruses of the Animal Prevention Institute of Abruzzo and Molise. In order to reduce the risk of exposure of citizens to West Nile virus, and therefore the potential risk to their health, the following interventions have been recommended to the municipalities concerned, namely Vasto, Casalbordino, Lanciano, San Salvo: reinforcement of anti-larvicidal interventions in areas with private homes, holiday destinations, public parks and recreational areas, sanitary, social and health facilities, provision of extraordinary preventive interventions with the killing of adults in the event of a demonstration / event involving the gathering of several people in outdoor areas (areas not affected by normal preventive disinfection with larvicides) in the evening hours (between dusk and night); Strengthening communication interventions with citizens on the importance of implementing individual protection measures in outdoor and indoor environments (such as using mosquito repellent to protect against mosquito bites, vaporizers or electric diffusers of insecticides in indoor environments and/or mosquito nets on windows); – Encouraging citizens to implement preventive measures on private property, especially in sensitive areas such as balconies, courtyards, gardens, cemeteries and vegetable gardens to prevent water stagnation and the spread and circulation of mosquitoes.

Furthermore, the Administration explained that the activities will focus on promoting among citizens, especially during the period of high vector activity (May and October), the implementation of individual prevention measures to avoid mosquito bites and behavioral measures to limit their spread in places of life, work and health care; early identification of “possible” human cases based on clinical criteria and expected laboratory tests, also taking into account the specific local epidemiological context in which the presence of infected mosquitoes appeared; immediate reporting of any suspected “human” case to the relevant Department of Hygiene and Public Health; communication of the identified risks to health care professionals working in hospitals and local areas to encourage maximum cooperation.

“The Health Department of the Abruzzo Region has coordinated and verified the smooth functioning of the information flow that has been activated since the first positive detection of West Nile virus, allowing each competent regional and local authority to take rapid action within its competence. The epidemiological and local picture is evolving, but the regional system of surveillance and control of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes (Arbovirus), together with the application of the recommended preventive measures, is able to further reduce the risk of transmission of the virus to humans and to protect public health.”