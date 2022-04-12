Earthquake To do Rome. There was no fear and no harm to someone last night Shock In the province of Rome, in the southeastern part of the capital. Off Size 3.4, warned that its center was 2 km southwest Siciliano, A city of about 1200 inhabitants, is located on a hill between the Brenstini Mountains and the Rafi Mountains, ten kilometers from Deauville. The quake measured 22.21 at a depth of 10 km.National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology.

Earthquake in Rome

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. Residents in the municipalities between Tivoli, Guidonia, Marcelina and San Angelo Romano, just outside the capital, are on high alert. Fortunately, however, no damage was done to people or buildings. There would have been only a few calls from firefighters and frightened people to the carabiner.

Have I only heard of Rome? # Earthquake – Andrea (andrewalbo) April 11, 2022

A second vibration

The quake, which lasted a few seconds, was felt separately by the population of the small urban center and people in neighboring cities, including Tivoli. Most of the reports on social media come from Tivoli and nearby Guidonia. There are many Romanians, especially in the eastern part of the capital, who reported the shock on Twitter and Facebook. “Loud and clear, sudden and very strong blows in the divoli” was heard. “Nice blow between Monterotondo and Mentona, first roaring and then movement but very exciting, it lasted less than 5 seconds”. “In central Rome she felt enough, the chandelier was moving. It was a ripple.” Jonah Nuo Salario also felt better. Realized and there are already numerous comments and reports on social media.At the afternoon another shock occurred in Lazio at a depth of eleven kilometers 2.0 with a magnitude of 2.0.

Reactions

“The blow was strong, but there were no reports of damage. We looked around the historic center with fireballs, but at present we have not highlighted any problems,” said Cicciano’s head of civil defense, Cristiano Ronaldo. “Currently the situation is calm. So far we have not recorded any damage to goods or people, but we are conducting inspections for the country. Fear was: the trauma was short-lived, but of strong intensity. Some took to the streets, and thanks to civil defense we restored peace of mind, which was immediately activated, “said Ceciliano’s Mayor Massimiliano Calor.