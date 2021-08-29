The protagonist risks her life

Expectations of a Place in the Sun: A New Dramatic Turn In the upcoming episodes of the series, the protagonist risks his life

A new dramatic transformation in the upcoming episodes of place in the sunThe beloved Ray 3 soap that knows no crunch. The progress Regarding next week’s episodes, she actually confirms that one of the heroines will live a delicate moment, risking her life.

It’s all about a love story between Nico and Susanna, but only at a certain point. In fact, the girl’s last sentences put Renato’s son into a crisis, but thanks to Angela’s words, he will be able to understand what he really wants. But everything is destined to change due to the dramatic transformation.

Susanna already He will be the victim of an attackWhen he arrives at the hospital in a serious condition, everyone will gather around Niko even if Renato suffers a lot from this situation. Meanwhile, Marina and Alice are ready to head back to London, but not before Fabrizio gives them a nice surprise. Instead, Silvia will continue the double life with Giancarlo secretly from the rest of the family.

A Place in the Sun Predictions: The investigation into the brutal attack on Susanna takes an unexpected turn

In the middle of the week, the investigation into Susanna’s assault will begin and everyone will likely be a suspect even if the police focus on the girl’s new acquaintance. Serena and Irene They are about to return to Palazzo Palladini, but an unexpected meeting can change everything.

And on the weekend, Investigation It takes an unexpected turn, with Niko increasingly in the sights of the investigators. However, Samuel will also end up in trouble: after talking for a long time with Guido and confessing to him, he is convinced that no one loves him and that Sylvia wants to expel him. Will it really be like this?