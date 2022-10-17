October 17, 2022

The professor engraves on the pens the notes of the law for passing the exam: “What art”

October 17, 2022

They call it the art of transcription, because there are hundreds of solutions to pass the tests. However, the expression is often used to refer to a person who is very good at undetected. But in this case, a Spanish student created a real “work of art”. He has meticulously engraved the notes on the Code of Civil Procedure in quills was with him.

A Spanish university professor has posted pictures on the Internet of what can be called “make-up pens”. Yolanda de Lucewhich uses su Twitter user name Tweet embed, Shared enlarged images of a couple of pecs, where the text of the Code of Civil Procedure can be read. TeacherUniversity of Malaga He explained that he confiscated pens from a student years ago and found them cleaning his office. “What art” was his comment as soon as I checked it out.

His tweet, dated October 5, quickly went viral: with more than 2.8 thousand “likes”. One user commented, “If you put a lot of effort into cheating, you can also study it!” Another user added: “In some ways you have to admire the creativity. But it raises the question: Was it not possible to memorize the course material in the time it took to engrave these pens?”

