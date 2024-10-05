The private life of Federica Nargi and the love of her partner Alessandro Matri and her daughters Sofia and Beatrice

Federica Nargy is one of the new contestants on Dancing with the Stars. She is with Alessandro Matri, whom she met in Milan at a nightclub in 2009. They are not married but have two daughters, Sofia and Beatrice, aged 8 and 5.

Federica Nargy It is one of the new competitors of Dancing with the stars. Ex-showgirl of Striscia La Notizia with footballer Alessandro Matri Since 2009. The two met in a nightclub in Milan and have not left each other since. They are not married but have two daughters: Sofia e Beatriceaged 8 and 5 years, respectively.

Love story with Alessandro Matri: The two are not married

The two met in a nightclub in Milan and after their first dinner together they never left each other again. In an interview with Courier, the showgirl told how their love story was born: “I didn’t give him my number for a month, I found him in clubs every Sunday. The first time I invited him to dinner, and I didn’t know how to cook, I gave him sufficini as a second course. From there we never left each other again“. Starting off, Federica Nargy was very jealous of himAs the former footballer said: “He checked what time you came back and who you went out with. He made scenesHowever, distance due to both of them’s work commitments helped build trust. When the former footballer joined Lazio they moved together to Roma. From there they started planning their future together.

Today, they have a wonderful family consisting of themselves and their young daughters, with whom they are very close. This is the reason now They do not sleep in the same bedroom: “We make the girls sleep in their bedrooms because they don’t sleep alone“, the showgirl explained. She then revealed: “At a certain time of the night, one of them, usually the older one, comes into our room. So one of them spends the night in the other room“.

Birth of his daughters Sophia and Beatrice

Daughters Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matri Sofia e BeatriceBorn in 2016 and 2019 respectively, the two girls have a very close relationship with their mother and father, which is why the former footballer also admitted to giving up important job opportunities: “After I said goodbye to football and the lockdown, I went to work in the Lazio staff but I was at home less than before. My eldest daughter said to me ‘You are never here’, so I gave up the opportunity to work to enjoy my family.”.