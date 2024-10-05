Saturday, October 5, 2024
Search
Entertainment

The private life of Federica Nargi and the love of her partner Alessandro Matri and her daughters Sofia and Beatrice

By: Lorelei Reese

Date:

Federica Nargy is one of the new contestants on Dancing with the Stars. She is with Alessandro Matri, whom she met in Milan at a nightclub in 2009. They are not married but have two daughters, Sofia and Beatrice, aged 8 and 5.

Federica Nargy It is one of the new competitors of Dancing with the stars. Ex-showgirl of Striscia La Notizia with footballer Alessandro Matri Since 2009. The two met in a nightclub in Milan and have not left each other since. They are not married but have two daughters: Sofia e Beatriceaged 8 and 5 years, respectively.

Love story with Alessandro Matri: The two are not married

The two met in a nightclub in Milan and after their first dinner together they never left each other again. In an interview with Courier, the showgirl told how their love story was born: “I didn’t give him my number for a month, I found him in clubs every Sunday. The first time I invited him to dinner, and I didn’t know how to cook, I gave him sufficini as a second course. From there we never left each other again“. Starting off, Federica Nargy was very jealous of himAs the former footballer said: “He checked what time you came back and who you went out with. He made scenesHowever, distance due to both of them’s work commitments helped build trust. When the former footballer joined Lazio they moved together to Roma. From there they started planning their future together.

See also  The gathering place, a ride in the #1 amusement park in the United States of America

Today, they have a wonderful family consisting of themselves and their young daughters, with whom they are very close. This is the reason now They do not sleep in the same bedroom: “We make the girls sleep in their bedrooms because they don’t sleep alone“, the showgirl explained. She then revealed: “At a certain time of the night, one of them, usually the older one, comes into our room. So one of them spends the night in the other room“.

The private life of Nick Luciani from Coggini di Campagna: his wife Veronica and his daughter Karen

Birth of his daughters Sophia and Beatrice

Daughters Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matri Sofia e BeatriceBorn in 2016 and 2019 respectively, the two girls have a very close relationship with their mother and father, which is why the former footballer also admitted to giving up important job opportunities: “After I said goodbye to football and the lockdown, I went to work in the Lazio staff but I was at home less than before. My eldest daughter said to me ‘You are never here’, so I gave up the opportunity to work to enjoy my family.”.

Previous article
US Open: Fritz Tiafoe, Derby Americano in the semi-finals
Next article
Italy is taking a step forward in terms of BenVivere, but taking a step back in terms of creativity

Popular

More like this

Italy is taking a step forward in terms of BenVivere, but taking a step back in terms of creativity

Karen Hines Karen Hines -

US Open: Fritz Tiafoe, Derby Americano in the semi-finals

Mirabelle Hunt Mirabelle Hunt -

Thus space-time distorts with the dance of two pulsars

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Einstein's theory, further confirmations regarding universal gravitation arrive after...

Wiking stove catalog 2024/2025: main lines and models

Gerald Bax Gerald Bax -
Wiking stove catalog 2024/2025: the main models for heating...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska