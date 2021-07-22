The post that worries followers

Luciana Letizetto I go back to the hospital again. comic, shoulder Fabio Fazio Che Tempo Che Fa posted a bullet from the hospital bed. «And I’m still here. Definitely…» Vasco Rossi quotes the broadcaster to give the news to his followers. In December 2019, Luciana had a fall on a Turin street, breaking her wrist and wrist. She had surgery urgently and now 7 months later she’s back under the knife. “Now all the threads and knitting needles in the patella are removed. The ambaradan recovery begins again. juviLittizzetto jokes about it, but there is concern and the supportive comments are short-lived. From Lillo Petrolo to Antonella Clerici, and from Emma Marrone to Filippa Lagerback, there are many colleagues from the entertainment world and friends who wanted to leave messages of good wishes and closeness in her latest post.

Luciana Letizetto, Letters from Colleagues

Among them is his dear friend Mara Venere, also came back from a not so easy period when she saw her in the emergency hospital after a dental operation that didn’t go well: “Go ahead, great Lucienina.”

Luciana will resume in October with Fazio what’s the weather like It aired on Rai 3, but in the meantime he has a tough summer ahead as he’ll have to work hard to get his knee fully back. There was no shortage of thanks from the actress to the doctors who operated on her.