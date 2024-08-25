The population is growing, but the GDP per capita is declining.

We read in Le Matin that the Federal Statistical Office revealed that Switzerland will see its population increase by about 150,000 people by the end of 2024, to reach 8.96 million. This represents the highest population growth rate since the 1960s. However, despite the population expansion, per capita GDP fell by 0.4%, indicating a decline in average well-being. This decline comes at a time of economic growth, raising questions about the relationship between population growth and economic prosperity. Experts warn that urban sprawl and rising property prices are among the consequences of this growth, raising questions about the effectiveness of current economic policies.