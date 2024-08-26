The PlayStation Plus games announcement for September is very close and one has already been confirmed, here’s the date and time

Continuing to follow the company’s typical schedule for these cases, new September games should be available on the first Tuesday of the following month, i.e. Tuesday, September 3, at which point the August games will be replaced by the new games coming.

As for the rest, the official announcement of upcoming games will reach PlayStation Plus subscribers of all levels starting with the Essential Edition. Wednesday, August 28, 2024 probably around 5.30pm Italian time, barring possible but rare program changes by Sony.

We are now at the end of August and PlayStation Plus Games Advertisement Basic of September It’s now so close that we can already report the day and date of the official launch, following the standard Sony style we’ve seen so far, with Game already confirmed It’s Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

We start with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

In this case, something new is already known based on the announcements that were previously released, which confirmed the arrival of a new release available at launch in the PlayStation Plus catalog.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions in Action

He’s about to Harry Potter: Quidditch Championsavailable starting September 3rd directly on day one on Sony’s subscription service.

As we also saw in the recent trailer, “Magic is in the air” is a simulation of the special sport invented by J.K. Rowling within the wizarding world, which allows us to immerse ourselves directly in a convincing reproduction of the matches we have read in the books and seen in the films, complete with references to famous characters such as Harry Potter, the Weasley twins or Sebastian Salo.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions promises to experience the thrill of flying into the legendary arenas as a batsman, chaser, keeper or seeker, in a variety of game modes, including: Story Mode Progressive levels take us from challenges at Weasley’s Burrow to high-profile clashes at the Quidditch World Cup, as we challenge or impersonate various characters from the original cast.

In the meantime, we remind you that until September 3, it is still possible to download the free PlayStation Plus games for August 2024, namely LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights.