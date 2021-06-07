The picture that makes them cover in euros – Libero Quotidiano

Twenty-eight minutes after the official launch and official merchandise Gods manskin I got a full house. The news was reported by the band’s official channels with a snapshot in which the team leader was seen Damiano David With one of the shirts that are out of stock. “We will be back soon,” read the caption to the band’s post, which at the same time called on fans to pre-order the new products. For Maneskin, this is yet another success after the achievement of Sanremo 2021 and a victoryEurovision Song Contest.

Maneskin’s T-shirts, blouses, and uniforms sold out in the blink of an eye: the Romanian band topped the charts for weeks, and a win at the Eurovision Song Contest allowed them to quickly become popular even abroad. The band has already introduced itself x factor, and in recent months he has also returned home with the extraordinary victory of Sanremo Festival 2021, Where they competed with their song Shut up and good.

<br />

<br />

The launch of Maneskin products was announced by the band members with a snapshot via social media which is obviously full of likes, also thanks to the presence in his underwear by Damiano and bass player Victoria de Angelis. However, accusations of plagiarism have come from the Netherlands: “Shut up and good” will mention a song of a group called “The Vendettas” dating back to 1994. But during a live broadcast on Instagram, Damiano David revealed that he dreamed of collaborating with Miley Cyrus, famous american star Incredibly, the rumor must have gotten to the person in question, who actually started following Maneskins on Instagram.



Videos on this topic