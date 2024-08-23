Friday, August 23, 2024
The payout for these workers will be dramatic | In September, we will pay for every grain of sand

By: Karen Hines

Date:

Despair – source_pixabay – sicilianews24.it

In September, there is not much to cheer about, between the disastrous additional salary expenses, and it certainly will not be a good return for the Italians.

September is the month of new beginnings, and perhaps what we can consider a kind of second New Year. Because sometimes it seems that during August, or rather summer in general, life is put on a bit of a standby, we enjoy the holidays and time seems to pass a little slower.

Then comes September, the kids start school again, we go back to work, and a lot of people start New projects Which will then be implemented throughout the year.

But what else happens in September? The checking account is a little empty and the payment slip Not exactly what we expected. Dear VAT registered people know very well that to enjoy a few days of vacation, they have to give up some small income.

But let’s get back to the employees, for them returning from vacation translates into a A little lower salary. A big problem considering the expenses that have to be faced from the first days of the month. So let’s try to get a specific quantitative estimate of what they will be. We entered in September.

Holidays lower your salary

The August salary that many will receive in the first days of September risks being reduced by a few euros due to the holidays. This is indicated by Decree-Law No. 66 of 2003, which also states that the employee is entitled to paid leave each year, in the amount of 4 weeks.

Unfortunately, mere certainty about the right to paid leave is not enough to be able to take it anyway. Same salary Taking into account the countless factors that affect it and that do not compete during the holiday period.

Salary cuts - Fonte_Canva - sicilianews24.it
Salary cuts – source_Canva – sicilianews24.it

Additional bonuses lower your salary.

Technically, they are called “additional bonuses” and are usually only and exclusively due on days that the person actually works. Obviously, all additional components and incidental fees for the period are excluded from the calculation. Exceptional work, that it At night (if possible), Or that anyway From public holidays.

This is what your vacation month salary might be. Smaller than you expect.

