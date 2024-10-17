The Palermo native’s thesis is among the best in Italy

Use alternative solvents such as new generation “green” ionic liquids combined with ultrasound to recycle plastics, especially polycarbonate which is widely used in DVDs, food packaging and water bottle packaging, but is difficult to recycle. Using traditional materials. With this thesis, Giovanna Raia, PhD Master in Chemistry at the University of Palermo, stood out from more than two thousand candidates and was among the ten winners of the award: “10 theses for sustainability”.

The aim of the call, to which 86 different Italian universities responded, was to examine sustainability challenges from a comprehensive perspective across different fields of knowledge. It is promoted by the Symbola, Lewis and Unionicamiri Foundation with the support of Deloitte Climate and Sustainability and the sponsorship of the Ministry of Universities and Research, the Conference of University Rectors (CRUI), in collaboration with the University’s Alma Luria Universities Association. For Sustainable Development (RUS) and the National Inter-University Consortium for Materials Science and Technology (Instm). “The idea was born from the search for a sustainable alternative to landfills and the ineffective management of plastic waste that has, over the years, led to its accumulation in the environment, especially in the marine environment,” explained Giovanna Raia, originally from Vicari. Palermo Province.

“Distinctive and interesting work.” It was first admired by the award’s technical committee, which called for the selection of the 100 most deserving theses, and then the scientific committee, which was tasked with selecting the ten winners. “An analysis – according to the prompts read out during the ceremony in Rome – which not only contributes to the scientific knowledge base with a rigorous method and precious experimental data, but also paves the way for future studies aimed at exploring further applications.”

“It is a source of great pride for us – stressed Massimo Mederi, Dean of the University of Palermo – that among the top ten theses in Italy on sustainability there is a scientific work written by one of our students. This testifies to the interest that our university maintains in building a high-quality educational offer, in keeping with the times and able “On responding to the major challenges of the contemporary world: from the climate crisis to technological innovation to protecting health care students, useful tools for successfully responding to the ongoing challenges of an evolving society require training increasingly targeted at the world of research.”

“This recognition – said Francesca d’Anna, coordinator of the Unipa degree course in Chemistry scheduled with Professor Salvatore Marullo for the awarded thesis – is a further confirmation of the quality of not only the three-year master’s training but also of the master’s training at our university and the passion that each teacher invests in following and supporting students, becoming Giovanna, after completing her Master’s degree, is a PhD student in the 38th cycle of Molecular and Biomolecular Sciences at our university, and is one of the increasing number of students who stayed at Unipa to continue my academic career without moving to the North for no reason.”

