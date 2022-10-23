October 23, 2022

The original translator knows nothing about the new version that uses his work - Nerd4.life

The original translator knows nothing about the new version that uses his work – Nerd4.life

October 23, 2022

Jeremy Bluestein original translator From silent hill 2, knew nothing of the new version entrusted to the Bloober team, which he had discovered with the rest of the world. So far no problem, one might say, except that the new version of the game seems to be using it Translationwhich would therefore like to be approved.

Obviously we are talking about the English translation. Plustin He also directed motion capture and dubbing. He was so incensed to see his work used for the umpteenth time unnoticed that he wrote on Twitter, citing the announcement:

looks good! And they’ll again use the English text of Silent Hill 2 that I wrote/translated (oh, even directed) on my own, from which I won’t get any compensation and won’t see tens of thousands of people on Twitter angry at me. Maybe I should make a video…

The ironic reference is clearly a video of Helena Taylor, the voice actress for Syriza in the first two Bayonettas films, who sued over her compensation for the third act, infuriating fans.

In a subsequent tweet, Blaustein also said he was sorry he had not been notified of the new version, not even by a message.

reached by GamesRadar For further comments, Blaustein specified that in Silent Hill 2 he translated all the scripts, without anyone else’s help. He directed the dubbing himself, starting with the auditions for the actors. This is because the Japanese staff could not judge the abilities of the English actors, nor did they know or know very little of the language. He has also directed motion capture shows. During his time in translation, he collaborated on a daily basis with the development team, specifically screenwriter Hiroyuki Awako.

Blaustein also mentions how it was not dubbed into Japanese for Silent Hill 2, “because it was intended for Western audiences. This bears witness to the importance of what I wrote.” Finally, he told GamesRadar he’s not looking for money, but would like to take credit for his work. Hill 3.

