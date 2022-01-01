January 1, 2022

The order of the mayor of Naples to ban the barrels was a failure

The disaster was already evident in the late afternoon of the thirty-first, when onions, rudds, and cobras were thundering in the alleys and along the suburban roads. Now that one minute and one minute are up and we’re into 2022, we can say: The anti-barrel decree signed by the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, was a failure.

The decree stipulated a ban on the use of pyrotechnic materials (killer barrels are already illegal) throughout the city from 4 pm on Friday, December 31, 2021, until 24 am on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Fines of up to 500 euros were introduced, in addition to Material reservation. Targeting: Avoid a wave of hospital treatment The city’s emergency room is already in dire straits for those infected with Covid-19.

This was not the case: in the evening, a 40-year-old Sri Lankan was admitted to the Old Pellegrini Hospital in Naples with a bullet wound to the left side of his chest, most likely. A stray bullet Exploded “to celebrate”. Until late at night, the stolers “worked” without problems in the historic center, Vomero, the Spanish Quarters, the Triano district, Scampia and Ponticelli.

Perhaps it is right for the municipality to give a signal and reiterate its opposition to this kind of risky celebration. But the decree, which arrived a few hours before New Year’s Eve and with a few checks before midnight, proved essentially useless.

Professional journalist, head of the Naples service on Fanpage.it. He teaches journalism ethics and ethics at LUMSA. He has a podcast called “Greetings from Naples”. He is the co-author of Il Casalese (Edizioni Cento Autori, 2011); Novantadue (Castelvecchi, 2012), Hands in the City and the Invisible (Round Robin, 2013-2014). He received the Giancarlo Ciani Prize for Journalism in 2007 and the Paolo Giuntella and Marcello Torri Prizes in 2012.

