August 7, 2021

The Olympics are also in space: astronauts (without gravity) try their hand at the disciplines

Karen Hines August 7, 2021
Thomas Baskett praises the Tokyo Games on his social pages

Synchronized space swimming and weightless shooting: These are some of the Olympic disciplines that astronaut Thomas Pasquet and his colleagues have ventured into orbit. “An opportunity to show the team spirit and cohesion of the crew. Space Olympics. Concentration and skill (or luck) prove essential,” he wrote on his Twitter and Instagram accounts accompanying the videos posted.

August 7, 2021 – Updated on August 7, 2021, 7:05 PM

