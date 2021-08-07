The Olympics are also in space: astronauts (without gravity) try their hand at the disciplines

Watch Corriere TV Videos Unlimited: All your live broadcasts, news, inquiries and entertainment in real time.
Thomas Baskett praises the Tokyo Games on his social pages
Synchronized space swimming and weightless shooting: These are some of the Olympic disciplines that astronaut Thomas Pasquet and his colleagues have ventured into orbit. “An opportunity to show the team spirit and cohesion of the crew. Space Olympics. Concentration and skill (or luck) prove essential,” he wrote on his Twitter and Instagram accounts accompanying the videos posted.
August 7, 2021 – Updated on August 7, 2021, 7:05 PM
