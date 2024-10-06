The old woman was assaulted and robbed, falling on the Tor di Schiavi and breaking her femur

Violent robbery in broad daylight in Centoselle area. A woman attacked an elderly woman from behind. She was thrown to the ground in the fall and subsequently broke a femur. The victim, a 77-year-old woman, was then taken to Santo Spirito Hospital by 118 Ambulance.

Violent robbery in broad daylight

These events took place on October 3rd at 10.00 am. The old woman, who had recently left her home, answered the phone as some witnesses said she was followed a short distance away by two girls. A momentary distraction was all it took for one of the young women following her to snatch the bag she was carrying off her shoulder. Exciting moments when a 77-year-old woman was attacked and thrown to the ground as she tried to grab her bag. The robbers stole the wallet inside the bag and left.

Old lady with broken femur

A robbery in broad daylight, the screams of an old woman whose femur was broken when beaten, actually attracted the attention of some passers-by, who began chasing the escaped robber through Federico Delfino. To escape, the girl threw her recently stolen wallet on the ground and then disappeared into the streets of Centocell.

Found in a nomadic camp

After hearing some witnesses and looking at street cameras, police officers identified the alleged robber as a 25-year-old nomadic woman living in the gypsy camp of nearby Villa Gordiani. The officers then went to the shanty town of Via dei Cordiani, where they found the woman and took her away with considerable difficulty due to the resistance of the people in the Roma camp. Still wearing the shoes used in the robbery, the woman was later identified as the culprit who stole the elderly woman’s bag.

The arrest was confirmed

Identified as a 25-year-old woman born in Bosnia, she was found to have numerous specific prototypes made in recent years in several parts of Italy in the provinces of Milan, Bologna, Rovigo and Rome. Practically homeless, he was taken into police custody on charges of aggravated robbery. Judged with a very straightforward ceremony, the judiciary then confirmed the arrest.