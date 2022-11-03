The official release date has been announced with a new trailer – Nerd4.life

atomic heart He has one at the end Official release dateUnveiled a new tractor Posted in These Minutes As previously reported: A first-person game with a Soviet fantasy setting will be available from February 21, 2023 on PC and consoles, on day one also on Xbox Game Pass.

As it surfaced based on this morning’s leak, the release date was revealed with a new presentation, which you can see above. This is a video made of fasting montage of gameplay sceneswhich shows the somewhat special situations in which we can find ourselves and some glimpses of the battles, the settings and moments of history.

However, everything is very fast, so the video serves primarily to get a general idea of ​​the strangeness of the dystopian post-Soviet setting and some impressions of the settings, situations of the game and the clashes that we will have to deal with.

It is undoubtedly a very interesting game, which has grabbed attention since its first appearance some time ago and can finally be fully played by February 21, 2023 On PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S will also be directly in the Xbox Game Pass catalog at launch.

In addition to the Standard Edition, Atomic Heart will also be available with a Premium Edition that concludesatomic corridor Along with the base game, then, the Season Pass that contains additional content and, presumably, expansions that will be released to the game by Mundfish after launch, for which we await further details. For more information about the game, pending more detailed discussions, we refer you to the special edition published last February.