The official release date for Broken Sword: Secret of the Templars: Reforged has been announced.

Broken Sword – Secret of the Templars: Reforged has an official release date: September 19, 2024. So we’re talking about a month or so as of this writing. For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, it’s the remastered version of one of the most famous point-and-click adventures in video game history, developed by Revolution Software.

remastering

Broken Sword – The Secret of the Templars: Reforged, which will be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, iOS, and Android. Featuring remastered 4K graphics “Which will bring to life evocative landscapes, detailed character animations, and complex environments,” as well as enhanced audio that will, according to the developers, “deliver the best version of George and Nico’s original adventure, including a stunning soundtrack by world-renowned composer Barrington Felong.”

I System Requirements It is obviously very reasonably priced, considering the type:

minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: 1.4 GHz

Memory: 2GB RAM

Video Card: 1 GB

Memory: 20 GB available space

Recommended and adds nothing practical. After all, let’s talk about Classic graphic adventureThere is nothing that modern systems cannot handle easily.

For those wondering, Broken Sword – The Secret of the Templars: Reforged, the new chapter in the series, does not have an announced release date yet, but it is actively in development. Perhaps we will know something more after the release of Broken Sword – The Secret of the Templars: Reforged.