The official formation of Inter Atletico Madrid: two changes for Inzaghi and the exit of Morata

The road to London: It is the writing that has returned to prominence in the Champions League stadiums. Also at San Siro, where this evening Interon the field and mourning his arm in memory of Andy Brehme, and Atletico Madrid They compete in the first leg of the round of 16. There is no precedent between the coaches, only one between the two clubs – on August 27, 2010 in Monte Carlo, with the team winning. Colchoneros The return match will be held on March 13 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. However, this evening we will go on stage at the Meazza, Scala Football Club: Romanian Istvan Kovacs leads. Time is 9pm: Below are the official lineups.

Simone Inzaghi He made only two changes compared to the starting lineup seen against Salernitana: Darmian and Demarco returned to the starting lineup on the wings, compared to Dumfries and Carlos Augusto. Thuram is with Lautaro in the attack: The Argentine is included in the reservation, like Aslani and Mkhitaryan, while among the Spaniards the only one at risk of exclusion is Samuel Leno.

Diego Simeone Alvaro leaves Morata on the bench, as expected: Griezmann returns to the attack, supported by Llorente in attack. Saul in midfield, on the left wing Leno wins the replay with Reineldo Mandava.

Inter (3-5-2): Samar; Bavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Demarco; Thuram, Lautaro. Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Oblak; Witsel, Jimenez, Hermoso; Molina, Koke, Saul, De Paul, Leno; Llorente, Griezmann. Alinatori: Diego Simeone.