The next movie in the saga will arrive in 2023 and will be directed by Taika Waititi – Nerd4.life

During an interview with GamesRadard, LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy said that the Next Star Wars movie You must arrive at the cinemas, except in unforeseen circumstances, in Late 2023Confirming that it will be Directed by Taika Waititi.

When asked when the next Star Wars movie will be released, Kennedy replied that production is targeting “not 2023, but the end of 2023,” adding that “nothing has been fixed yet.” This means that in the event of unexpected events, which are not at all clear, especially given the unexpected development of the pandemic, the film could also be pushed back to 2024. In another interview released today, Kennedy also stated that the Star Wars saga will always continue, as long as the There are good stories to tell.

Taika Waititi directed Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder, hitting theaters this year. He’s no stranger to the Star Wars brand, just think he directed the final episode of season one of The Mandalorian and voiced an IG-11 droid.

Meanwhile, the Star Wars universe is expanding to the small screen. In addition to The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, while the Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series is available from today, we’ve reviewed the first two episodes of it. The Disney + Star Wars Skeleton Crew series also featured Jude Law and Star Wars Andor.