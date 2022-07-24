The next morning he found out that he had never left

Jim Metcalfe uses a file Train night starting from Glasgow For 15 years, but he has never experienced anything like what happened to him last July 20. Night arrived without any problems, and he settled into his bed and fell asleep, convinced that he would wake up at his destination as usual. Instead, when the alarm went off and he raised his window curtain, he found the surprise. The train never left Glasgow. “He just stood still all night and at 5:30 AM woke us up in the wrong city,” he tweeted.

Tweet embed In 15 years of using this train, and through many strange twists and turns, this must have been the strangest yet. He woke up, and the train never left Glasgow. I’ve sat here all night, and now we’re dumped at 5.30am in the wrong city. pic.twitter.com/MZyRwm9C7E – Jim Metcalfe (@jim_metcalfe) 20 July 2022

He sleeps on the train, but never leaves the station

The train is called Cal Sleeper and connects London with many cities in Scotland, including Glasgow. It is one of two nightly services still active in the UK. “Cal Slipper tweeted that service was off last night, let people get on the train and leave them on the plane all night. They let everyone in and sleep, and they left us here.” He added, “I travel for work, it’s hard for me even to find words to comment on what happened.

The company later apologized for the inconvenience caused to the passengers: “We apologize for the inconvenience, due to a fault that was identified on the line late in the evening, due to extreme temperatures causing problems on the network, which was beyond our control. We have done our best to support the affected guests. , including providing overnight onboard accommodation and travel options on alternative rail services the next day. All guests will receive a full refund.”

