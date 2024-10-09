The newspaper leaves no room for doubt

The contractual issue with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia continues to take center stage: Napoli and the Georgian striker’s entourage continue to talk to each other to try to reach the white smoke.

deer Naples He can finally enjoy a moment of peace after complicated months: therapy Antonio Conte He shows his first impact, as he also secured first place alone, on the seventh day of the Italian League Championship, a finally consolidated team, with a very specific identity and which, above all, made the fans dream again, although the former national team coach wants Keep everyone grounded.

It is without a doubt among the absolute motivations for the new Naples Khvicha KvaratskheliaWhere Antonio Conte desperately wanted to stay, despite the sound of the Pharaonic sirens Paris Saint-Germain. But it is clear that at the present time it is necessary to renew the contract, with the associated economic adjustment. Same thing Sports Area Director of SSC Naples, Giovanni Manna, He explained that talks are ongoing between the two parties, stressing the need for calm and calm.

Today’s issue of the magazine addresses the situation the morning, Accordingly The month of October will not be decisive for any white smoke between the two partiesThis remains the goal of the negotiations currently underway.

SSC Napoli News, Il Mattino on Kvara: “October will not be the month of truth”

Today’s issue of the newspaper the morning Summarizes the position of renewing the contract between Napoli and striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

According to what the newspaper revealed, October will not be for the former Dinamo Batumi the decisive month to understand whether the long-awaited white smoke of extending and amending the contract will arrive or not. The following is what the same source wrote in this regard:

“Kvaratskhelia renewal remains a dead end for relaunching the father director.”

In recent days, there has been talk of a possible meeting between the two sides on the occasion of the Milan-Napoli match (the big match is scheduled for October 29), but we may have to wait a few more weeks to understand the matter. Margin of agreement. The aim of the entourage and the club, as announced over the past few weeks, is to ensure that a compromise can be reached as soon as possible. Clearly there is still work to be done.