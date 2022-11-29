The new Volkswagen T-Cross 2022-2023 year, a series of cardinal changes for the restyling awaits

Volkswagen T-Cross The range has impressed and positioned itself as the brand’s youngest SUV. A mid-career redesign is looming on the horizon and some elements of the Taygo may appear, the coupe variant launched at the end of 2021. However, the changes must remain strictly discreet, as with the home of Wolfsburg.

What will the 2022-2023 Volkswagen T-Cross restyling look like

L’Most notable aesthetic development The 2022-2023 Volkswagen T-Cross should be ahead. Its grille can be refinished and accommodate a second horizontal chrome strip that connects the light clusters through the top edge, in addition to the already chromed center strip.

A new light signature, front and rear, can’t be ruled out, though it’s possible the square taillights will be retained to differentiate the T-Cross from the Taegu seen from behind. Even the shields should receive small modifications, while the outlines of the front fog lights can be redesigned.

there Interior Design The Volkswagen T-Cross should remain the same, but a 10.25-inch digital dashboard could join the standard equipment and the infotainment system would become more responsive. Optional packages can be revised, especially with regard to driving aids. No changes are expected under the hood, as supply should remain confined to the 1.0-liter TSI petrol block with either 95hp or 110hp. Restyling Volkswagen T-Cross is scheduled for early 2023.

Volkswagen T-Cross 2022-2023: reviews of the smallest SUV in the range

L’Beginner Volkswagen T-Cross 2022-2023 includes the basics. So the small SUV is equipped with electric exterior mirrors, an 8-inch touch screen, manual air conditioning, four power windows, automatic emergency braking (forward assist), adaptive cruise control or lane keeping assistant. The Lounge trim adds 16-inch alloy wheels, rain sensors, a leather steering wheel and two rear USB-C ports.

there Active Series T-Cross Urban SUV It is equipped with specific rims, badges, upholstery and inserts, but also front and rear parking sensors, a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro, as well as keyless entry and start. Finally, the R-Line adds LED headlights, power-folding mirrors, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors, plus keyless entry and start for a lounge finish. Aesthetically, it includes specific shields, 17-inch wheels, and the R-Line logo.

The cost of the new version of Volkswagen T-Cross 2022-2023 It should not deviate excessively from those currently for sale and to bring it home a spending commitment of between €22 and €25,000 may be necessary.