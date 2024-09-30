The new renders show a sleek design without a prominent camera panel

New renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 9a smartphone have emerged, indicating major changes to its design. According to new renders, Google may ditch the traditional camera panel that has become the hallmark of the Pixel series.

Here’s what we know

The two cameras will be flush with the back panel, framed like a tablet.

The images confirm that the overall design of the Pixel 9a is similar to that of the Pixel 9, with flat sides and rounded corners, although the edges remain quite noticeable for a budget device. The smartphone should be equipped with Android 15 and a Tensor G4 chip, which promises to be an updated version of the one used in the Pixel 9.

According to the information, the Pixel 9a could also have a larger battery than its predecessor. These renders are consistent with the previous images that were leaked in August, but there are still many doubts about its features and specifications.

Google is likely to unveil the smartphone at its I/O conference in the spring of 2025. However, conflicting rumors suggest it could be released by the end of 2024.

source: Android addresses