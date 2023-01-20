The new Fiat Topolino: the car will already be ready

The new Fiat Topolino It will be one of the next innovations that will become part of the range of the main Italian car manufacturer. As we have already written to you on other occasions, the car will have little to do with its famous predecessor. Actually it would be some kind of clone Citroen Ami and Opel Rox i. In recent days we have also reported the news that the car has been confirmed by the first number in Fiat Olivier Francois Who confirmed during an interview with the British magazine Auto Express that Fiat is already considering a model of this kind, but on the condition that it guarantees a large number of sales.

According to the usual rumors, the new Fiat Topolino will be very close. Besides the various visualizations now invading the web almost daily, it is said that the Fiat is practically already ready and that the announcement of the date when the car will be officially unveiled is very close. As we said earlier, it will be an electric quad bike that can be ridden by 14 years old and above. It will be produced in the factory Stellants Kenitra In Morocco. The enterprise for which the automotive group has decided to invest several million in recent months. One of the main differences between this car and those of Citroën and Opel cars should be the presence of the soft top which will be a unique feature. The new Fiat Topolino.

For the moment, of course, these are just rumors and therefore, before we can be sure, we prefer to wait for official confirmations which, according to the usual insiders, should not be delayed. Recall that before Mickey Mouse appears in 2024 as well The new Fiat 600. It is expected to debut by the end of the first quarter but we cannot rule out a slight slippage. In 2024 it will be the turn of the new Fiat Panda and in 2025 Multi/new type. With this renewed range, Fiat is a candidate to be one of the main champions in the segment of popular cars on our continent, but perhaps not only.