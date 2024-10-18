The new discovery about elephant wrinkles



Image source: 123RF





the Elephants They are “common” animals in everyone’s imagination. We have known them since we were children, they amaze us with their greatness but also with their special appearance. On all the properties that matter to them, and fund It is undoubtedly the one that remains in print. However, there is something we still don’t know about him: Why is she so wrinkled?? A new study published in the journal answers this question Royal Society – Open Science.









The new study on elephant trunks

Why is an elephant’s trunk so wrinkled? It seems unusual for a team of researchers to focus on such a question, howeverpurpose Elephants develop wrinkles through form and function He’s really trying to provide an answer to a seemingly “trivial” question. The study began from previous research work carried out by A The team is led by Michael Brechta neurobiologist at Humboldt University in Berlin.

Study of the brains of African savannah elephants (African loxodonta(and Asian elephants)The biggest elephant) Researchers noticed a bean-sized bump on both brainstems. “It’s very unusual. It looks very different from all the other mammals. It has that.” Striped appearance“, Brecht said. After careful observation, the team realized that the number of lines – which are nothing more than bundles of nerve fibers – corresponded exactly with the number of wrinkles on the torso.

So Brecht and his team set out to collect as many images as possible of elephant fetuses to examine the development of the proboscis: “It is the part of the body that… It grows incredibly fastmore than anything else. “That’s why they became elephants instead of normal small-nosed mammals like us,” Brecht explained.

What elephant trunk wrinkles tell us

The observations continued at that point. After a few months of development, the fetal brainstem has about four folds, but it suddenly grows: Every 20 days the number of wrinkles doublesThen after a few more months they slow down again.

“African elephants add relatively few wrinkles in adulthood. In Asian elephants, significantly more wrinkles are added,” Brecht said, focusing on one issue. This difference is likely due to Different ways to use the trunk. African elephants tend to use the tip of their trunk to touch objects, but also to pick them up and manipulate them. Asians, on the other hand, tend to use this “tool” in a more thorough manner, so the greater number of wrinkles likely contributes to the extra skin needed for this type of work. Basically to make it more flexible.

Then there is also a difference between elephants that use their trunk on the left and those that use it on the right: even the way they move it, and thus the direction, can affect the amount of wrinkles as well as their arrangement.

Why do we continue to study elephant trunks?

Mai Lefebvre, a doctoral student in behavioral ecology at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, is convinced that continuing to study elephant trunks is important not only for the purposes of knowing the species involved, but also Engineering applications.

“The elephant trunk has been studied a lot, as we try to understand how we can create strong things without any strong support,” he explained. For example, understanding the formation and function of the wrinkles on elephant trunks could help us design a flexible, robust trunk-shaped machine, or even a robotic arm, says LaFeuvre.

However, research like that conducted by Brecht and his team has its limitations border. Some have noted, for example, that a species such as the African forest elephant was not included in the study (Loxodonta cyclotis)And again the samples that are taken into account for the analysis are Born and raised in captivityWith the possibility that they do not show “the full range of possible behaviors that could be observed in wild populations.”