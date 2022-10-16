October 16, 2022

The new BMW X2: Spy photos

Karen Hines October 16, 2022 2 min read

SUV-COUPÉ – Produce BMW X2 Already completed, but the house of Monaco is preparing its heir, as evidenced by the spy photos of Carscops Which surprised one example during development tests at the German Nürburgring. Despite the camouflage, clear differences can be seen with the current generation. The new X2, which will be bigger, is on its way out about 450 cmIn fact, the hatchback’s chassis will augment in favor of an SUV-coupe shape, similar to the design of the X4.

X2 . sister – The BMW X2 It will be based on the same mechanics as the last X1, and should follow the same mechanics as well Set of 3 and 4 cylinders, just as it happens for the X4 vs. the X3. The timeless version is the sportiest, which can be called the M35i, as it features larger rims and brakes, as well as a spoiler and a dual exhaust pipe on either side of the rear fascia. The front bumper also looks defined, as it has larger air intakes that allow the engine to “breathe” better. The 2-liter TwinPower four-cylinder engine can produce 306 hp.

On the inside, they will be the same – Spy photos didn’t show it interior from new BMW X2but should be almost identical to that of their sister X1, with the adoption of the new curved panel, under which is a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.7-inch screen for the multimedia system.

