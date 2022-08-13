The new Alfa Romeo Giulia here is how it could be in 2024

Julia’s elegant features can take back the roads of the world. Here’s the look that Alfa Romeo could adopt.

when they say Alfa Romeo can’t help but think of the Giulia. Famous for its style and aggressiveness, the iconic Alfa Romeo could be back in a new look in a couple of years.

To imagine what fonts, interiors and more technical aspects look like, think about it Tommaso D’Amicoa famous architect and designer, did a large-scale demo of it in a You Tube video.

It is clear from the images how the concept presented in the designer’s mind enhances the sporty qualities of the car. In fact, we should not forget that this model was created to satisfy the taste of the most demanding users and also in this case they certainly will not be disappointed.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia: how it will be

The car aims to revive unique feelings, with renewed aesthetics and personality, as well as expanding in terms of strength and daring.

The computerized rendering takes its cues from previous versions, and is updated in every detail thanks to the inclusion of advanced materials and technologies, both in terms of saddles and leather upholstery, and in the mechanics and front end bodywork.

Internally, the instrument panel is decorated with a wide range of options of the latest generation. From the engine point of view, the Giulia 2024 will be developed and implemented by adopting a 280 hp AT Q4 2.0 turbo petrol engine, automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

19 inch rims are provided. On the other hand, the paint will feature the existing colors with metallic hues that will further improve the features making it particularly attractive.

How was Julia born?

The history of Giulia dates back to 2014, at the time of the birth of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by Sergio Marchionne. Initially, it was supposed to be a three-size sedan without any reference to Giulietti, but then it was completely revised with the adoption of a platform called Giorgio. Compared to previous Alphas, it was distinguished by its longitudinal engine and a brand new feature, rear-wheel drive.

The car was presented as a world live show by the Historical Museum on June 24, 2015, exactly on the day of the brand’s 105th anniversary celebrations, the car was released in only two pre-series models in a two-tone Quadrifoglio version: red and white. However, we will have to wait until September 15 to learn about the technical features explained by the manager at the Frankfurt Motor Show Harald Wester.

The basic versions that were postponed due to technical and design problems will debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. Specifically, in Switzerland, diesel models with 180 hp and 150 hp will be seen, equipped with a 2.2-liter drivetrain made of aluminum. Here the peculiarity lies in a variable-geometry turbocharger powered by electricity, featuring the latest generation of MultiJet injection systems.

At the end of the same year, the range will be expanded with the introduction of a 210-horsepower diesel engine with Q4 all-wheel drive and a 280-hp turbocharged petrol engine also equipped with all-wheel drive.

In 2018 and 2019 the first significant updates.