The national team will play a double test in March in the United States against Venezuela and Ecuador.

Thirty years after the World Cup, in which Italy lost the final on penalties to Brazil and nearly 19 years after the match against Ecuador in June 2005, Italy will return to the United States in March for friendlies with Venezuela and Ecuador. Two tests ahead of Euro 2024 with two national teams in full swing for the upcoming World Cup. In particular, Thursday, March 21 (10 p.m. Italian time, 5 p.m. local time) at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, home of Inter Miami, Azzurri will face Venezuela while Sunday, March 24 (9pm in Italian, 4pm local time) They will face Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena. in the New York area, Harrison, New Jersey.

Precedents in the States

The first time the national team visited the United States was in 1976, when the Azzurri were invited to the Bicentennial Cup organized by the US Soccer Federation to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Italy, led by Fulvio Bernardini and Enzo Bearzot, started with a clear victory over the hosts (4-0), then lost the next two matches to England (2-0 to 2-3) and Brazil (1-4). The last precedent in the United States dates back to June 2005. On June 8, Italy, led by Marcello Lippi, drew 1-1 with Serbia and Montenegro. (Goals by Zigic and Cristiano Lucarelli), same score as the second friendly played on June 11 in East Rutherford, New York (goals by Luca Toni and Ayovi). In the middle is clearly the ’94 World Cup for the USA, where Italy, led by Arrigo Sacchi, and led by Roberto Baggio (top scorer for the US national team with 5 goals), beat Nigeria, Spain and Bulgaria, then surrendered. on penalties in the final to Brazil. Total National teamWho played in 7 stadiums and in 7 different states, He played 16 matches in the United States, recording 7 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses. (20 goals scored, 14 conceded).