January 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The mystery of the “Cube” on the Moon has been revealed: This is what it is, the discovery of science

Karen Hines January 10, 2022 2 min read

Do you know that weird cube we saw on the moon? It is clear that scientists have discovered some news about it, and what we know now may be of great interest to us.

The second photo taken, unlike the first, reveals that it is small and has the shape of a hut and a rabbit

a December 2021 chinese rickshaw Yutu 2 Discover Cube On the far side of the moon, prompting the Chinese Space Agency CNSA To investigate further in this way clarity And understand what it was.

Read also: SpaceX is the first company to launch a space launch in 2022, and it does so with 49 new StarLink satellites.

In fact, in Photo a opposing cuboidal Which seemed to make full sense unknown. However, a thorough investigation was finally done a statement Mystery reveals the truth to us temper nature So appearance.

Discovery on the cube

This is the first image of the cube. From here it may seem that it is a large object, but in fact it is not – Computermagazine.it

First they had to pay rover towards it Area So that the experts can do it Question And understand what it was. He thought it would be within 3 months succeeded to conclude shipment, but thanks device speed They arrived earlier than expected and they have it framed close.

And so they found out what it is: He is one Stone located incrater rim, whose shape actually resembles one Hut. From the first photo of the rover he thought so It was until far away brilliantBut its size closely Suggest contrast.

It is not surprising that it is Small And by chance, he might remember a crouching rabbitThis is the reason for the name of the cube “jade rabbit“, This is “jade rabbit” in a Italian. However, if we want to give a description of the situation, we can say that we did misfire.

See also  Today partly cloudy, sunny and hot on the weekend »ILMETEO.it

However, this is not the first time it has been published certain pictures This raises Curiosityfueling birth the theoretical side and absurd. An example could be big face On the Mars surface, This is one 1976 photo Obtained fromViking 1 . orbital vehicle From NASA Which eventually turned into a common natural phenomenon. To clarify this doubt was another captured photo From global mars surveyor.

Read also: A kilometer-long asteroid will soon touch Earth: here’s how to see it and photograph it with your favorite devices

However, the CNSA She mentioned that she will continue to explorespace around the cube to see if there are others mysterious shapes, or hoping to find it Something that can distinguish forever Scientists.

