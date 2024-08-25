The most popular destination for tourists to find refreshments.

With summer brought unbearable temperatures In much of southern Europe, tourism has also seen a major shift. Italy, Spain and Greece, which have always been popular summer holiday destinations, have found themselves facing a problem. scorching heat Which has reached its peak, and in the face of increasingly frequent and intense heat waves, many tourists have chosen to “escape” from the classic destinations in the Mediterranean, instead of heading towards Northern Europe Looking for refreshments?

Countries like Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland are seeing increased attendance thanks to temperate climate And the inspiring natural beauty, it becomes an ideal retreat for those who want to put as many miles between themselves and the sun as possible. Climate change, the effects of which are becoming increasingly tangible, is not only affecting weather patterns but also affecting travel preferences, prompting tourists to reconsider their options based on climatic conditions. Climate comfort.

The most popular destination to find refreshments.

As we mentioned, due to the continuous heat waves that hit Italy and the rest of Southern Europe until a few days ago, most tourists preferred to seek relief by reaching cooler locations. Among them, Denmark There was a significant increase in arrivals from countries such as Spain, Greece and Italy during the summer of 2024.

Suffice it to say that according to the latest report from the Danish Meteorological Institute, the national average temperature for July 2024 was at 16.2°CThis is in stark contrast to southern Europe, where high temperatures dominate.

Indeed, in Italy, heat waves have been almost constant since mid-June, with some areas reaching Peaks above 40°CFrance also saw days of extreme heat warning, with temperatures recording Above 30 degrees Celsius In many parts of the country.

Numbers of displacement from south to north

According to data issued by Visit DenmarkThe country’s official tourism body said the number of Italian and French tourists who visited Copenhagen in June was 23% increase Compared to previous years, it has gone from about 49,000 in 2019 to nearly 60,000 in 2024.

but, Wonderful CopenhagenThe authority responsible for promoting tourism in the capital confirmed that this record increase is not due exclusively to moderate temperatures, but also For the city’s attractionis known for its rich cultural offerings and famous cuisine.

The report points out how residents and tourists are experiencing this new trend of “Climate tourism“In the Copenhagen and surrounding areas, which traditionally focus on travellers from Northern Europe and the United States, there has been a significant increase in arrivals from Southern Europe in this period.

“We are certainly seeing a strong growth in the number of tourists from Southern Europe, especially from France, Greece, Spain and Italy.I declare Karim NielsenCEO of Kolbin Hotels, owner of the Sanders Hotel in Copenhagen, in an interview with Euronews.

Nielsen explained that the increase has been gradual over the past five to six years, but has peaked in the past two years.At the Sanders Hotel, our clientele has traditionally been about 80% American, but that has dropped a bit. We are now seeing an increase in visitors from Spain and Italy, which account for about 10% of the property’s occupancy, a big jump from the previous 3-4%.“