Autumn is coming, winter is coming and seasonal diseases will come with low temperatures. At times like these, in the specific situation after the Covid 19 pandemic, each of us is on high alert. Recently, many have tried to resort to self-diagnosis on the Web, often this practice is very inaccurate and counterproductive, which in no way can replace consultation with a specialist, which sometimes leads to increased anxiety.

On the other hand, a doctor has many tools to assess the disease we may have. Therefore, in any case, it is better to consult a specialist. To solve some minor doubts and prevent a panic, here it is The most common disease in the world And how to distinguish it from its imitation. Few people know that, in most cases, when we feel tired and debilitated, it is possible that a cold is very common.

Good remedies and habits

One of the things that helps if you have a cold is rest, in fact, mental and muscular relaxation can speed up recovery times.

It is also better to avoid temperature changes that, with reduced immune defenses, can exacerbate and prolong the disease. That’s why it’s a good idea to cover up properly before going outside.

Room humidifiers can be helpful in relieving nasal congestion, as well as irrigating the respiratory tract with saline.

It is not recommended to smoke, blow your nose into the same tissue, put your hands in your mouth, and take antibiotics unless prescribed.

Colds can be described by these symptoms:

dry throat

mucus production

lacrimation;

Headache;

sneezing straight

dry cough;

Fever (in rare cases).

It can be easy to confuse the common cold with the flu, or with more serious conditions such as pharyngitis or bronchitis. The boundaries that characterize these diseases are sometimes subtle. But just think that with the flu, unlike the common cold, you can have a high and persistent fever. Being tormented by persistent muscle and joint pain, or chills. In all cases, prevention is necessary.

Strengthening the immune system can be beneficial stress reductionFight germs by washing your hands often and sleeping regularly. A vitamin-rich diet is a good habit at any time of the year. Not forgetting that online research and advice from friends cannot replace the indispensable professional opinion.