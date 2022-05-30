The moon steals water, and it stole the earth for billions of years – space and astronomy

there the moon It will ‘steal’ water from the Earth for billions of years, removing hydrogen and oxygen ions from its atmosphere, which, when combined, will form permafrost and liquid water (hidden below the surface) with a total volume of about 3,500 cubic kilometers, equal to the eighth largest lake in the world. Globe, Lake Huron in North America. To propose this hypothesis, interesting to perpetuate future human missions on the moonis a study published in Scientific Reports by researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Institute of Geophysics.

According to the most current models adopted, most water the moonIt may be caused by the impact of asteroids, comets and the solar wind carrying hydrogen and oxygen ions. But the data collected by the main missions the moonSpace agencies in the United States, Europe, India, and Japan also point to a third possible source: Earth’s atmosphere. Presence data appears on the moon Large amounts of oxygen and hydrogen ions over five days of the month the moonRecreation in which the satellite crosses the “tail” of the Earth’s magnetosphere (that teardrop-shaped bubble created by the Earth’s magnetic field that protects our planet from the outpouring of charged particles from the Sun).

Ice is blue at the moon’s poles (Source: NASA)

Presence the moon In the Earth’s “magnetic tail”, it temporarily alters some lines of the Earth’s magnetic field: the intermittent ones lost in space end up reuniting with their counterparts, and in this way the ions that escaped losing themselves in space return to Earth, striking their way there the moon (It is not equipped with a protective magnetic casing). “It seems as if the moon He was in the shower, with a barrage of ions returning to the ground ending up falling onto a surface the moonStudy coordinator Günter Klitschka explains.