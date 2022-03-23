The media reported that Chubais, Putin’s envoy, submitted his resignation in protest

flies – At least two sources revealed to “Bloomberg” that he resigned from the position of special envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin and left the country because he was against the Russian attack on Ukraine, and a third source confirmed to “TASS”. This is the highest defection since the Kremlin launched what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24.

Chubais, 66, is considered the architect of privatization under Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, and one of the few economic reformers to have remained in power since Putin. The head of the state monopoly on electricity Rao Ues until 2008, he was the head of Rusnano (the Russian company for nanotechnology). Last year, he was appointed Putin’s special envoy for sustainable development.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment, while Anatoly’s brother, Igor Chubais, said in an interview with Rabk, that he did not know anything about his resignation or departure.

So far the highest-ranking official who has spoken out against what is happening in Ukraine has been Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation (FIDI), who has resigned as head of the Skolkovo Technology Fund.