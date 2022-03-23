March 23, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The media reported that Chubais, Putin's envoy, submitted his resignation in protest

The media reported that Chubais, Putin’s envoy, submitted his resignation in protest

Samson Paul March 23, 2022 1 min read

flies – At least two sources revealed to “Bloomberg” that he resigned from the position of special envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin and left the country because he was against the Russian attack on Ukraine, and a third source confirmed to “TASS”. This is the highest defection since the Kremlin launched what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24.

Chubais, 66, is considered the architect of privatization under Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, and one of the few economic reformers to have remained in power since Putin. The head of the state monopoly on electricity Rao Ues until 2008, he was the head of Rusnano (the Russian company for nanotechnology). Last year, he was appointed Putin’s special envoy for sustainable development.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment, while Anatoly’s brother, Igor Chubais, said in an interview with Rabk, that he did not know anything about his resignation or departure.

So far the highest-ranking official who has spoken out against what is happening in Ukraine has been Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation (FIDI), who has resigned as head of the Skolkovo Technology Fund.

See also  Chicken and Salmonella What You Shouldn't Do. Health Hazard, Shock Alert - Libero Quotidiano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Ukraine, Peskov: “We will use nuclear weapons only if the existence of Russia is threatened”

March 23, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake off Taiwan – last hour

March 23, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Russian-funded environmentalists from Gazprom to maintain European dependence on Moscow gas?

March 22, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Arizona was the first U.S. state to support a driver’s license and documents in the wallet

March 23, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Here’s what to do if you are an ineligible beneficiary

March 23, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Tina Cibulari has a new enemy

March 23, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Omicron 2, Gismondo: “The virus is weak but until June the masks are inside”

March 23, 2022 Karen Hines