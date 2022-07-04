The mayors, Brugnaro and Sala at the top, lead the great cities to the top

Listen to the audio version of the article

Would you like to see the commanding post of a great city reinvigorate national political life? The hypothesis is well established and should be taken with a good amount of caution. That’s fueled by numbers in a new edition of the Personality Poll, which reviews a consensus for mayors who generally appear to be in the best health, and which rises above all in metropolitan areas. Luigi Brugnaro, starting from Venice, with 65% of citizens who say they are ready to vote for him in the event of elections, President ‘Anci, based in Bari, with its 62%, however, remains at high levels and Ascoli Piceno, which came fourth in last year’s edition, compared to last years round. The young mayor is third behind Marco Fioravanti.

Winner

Decisive ways and direct speech, Brugnaro was first a businessman and then a mayor and now also the center of a certain weight in complex centrist credits and tendencies, which, in a national key, is looking hard for a framework to propose to the voters next year. principles. But the archives of governance polls, the annual survey conducted by Noto Sondagi for Il Sole 24 Ore, return the evolution of local consensus, which always travels around the primaries, and which was confirmed by the re-election in the first round. In administration of September 2020. An appreciation was built around the person rather than the mayor’s political colors, so the administrative list attached to his name alone brought in 31.7% of the vote, more than half of that 54, 1%. who filed the procedure without polling.

The Milan case

Exporting this kind of approval outside the city is not easy. But it is not impossible. Pepe Sala, the mayor of Milan, who came fourth in this year’s governing polls, has been thinking about it for some time and leads the top ranks of the big cities’ executives from there. Bolognese Matteo Lepore. Salah is also running for a second term as mayor, having been retained by 57.7% of voters in the first round in Milan in October 2021. And he has repeatedly stated that he has no desire to leave Palazzo Marino prematurely. But he doesn’t shy away from speaking out frequently at the national level in interviews and public debates, and even in secret talks like the one he had on the news with Luigi Di Maio during the days of the Five Star split.

He must manage the ever-pressing pressures on the Lombard center-left in a regional adventure, fueled by recent splits in the center-right, fueled by the hypothesis being developed by Leticia Moratti, vice-president of the Lombardy region. His league is up for re-nomination to replace current president Attilio Fontana.

Cities beyond crisis

A special mention goes to Gaetano Manfredi. Elected last October with 62.9% of the vote in the first round of executive offices, he wanted to signal a clear disruption in the administration of a city beset by years of budget and office disaster. and the wars against the court of auditors left no time for any attempt at reform. A change of course managed by Venetian Pierpaolo Baretta, who now holds the Neapolitan accounts after three governments as undersecretary for the economy, signed the deal for Naples with Prime Minister Draghi at the end of March. And it seems to reward a consensus that hasn’t seen Naples relegated to the lower reaches of the table for the first time in as many editions. Where Rome was, it today travels to the middle table with former minister Roberto Gualtieri.