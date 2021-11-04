November 4, 2021

The Master Chief Collection celebrates 20 years of Halo with new content – Nerd4.life

November 4, 2021

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Celebrating in her own way 20 years of halo And Xbox with access New items and content The theme, mainly related to the first Xbox and the first Halo: Combat Evolved between armor, weapons, skins and many ceremonial things.

Among the most unusual things we find for sure velor backpack Inspired by Grunts, but also some weird nameplates like the one with Clippy and the one with the cat in Master Chief’s armor. Staying on the topic of armor but back to the more serious topic, the group is on its way Armatora Orion, seen in Halo 2: Anniversary and inspired by those seen in the original 1999 Halo show.

Several other items will be available between November and December after Orion Armor, such as the “OGX” AR inspired by the colors of the first Xbox and BR in the same style, as well as the Rucksack as a backpack taken from Halo 3.


Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the festive content for 20 years in November

Let’s go a little more into the weird stuff, accessories dedicated to the first Xbox will also arrive like Duke Shoulders, which puts original Xbox controllers (the Duke, actually) on the shoulders of the Spartans, and The Beast, a backpack that clones practically there The first Xbox console on the back of the character.

Mirage armor and many other accessories will also come, while in December there will also be additional OGX-themed weapons, as is evident from the road map.


Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Festive Contents for 20 Years Coming in December
Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Festive Contents for 20 Years Coming in December

In the meantime, we’ve also seen a new gameplay video for Halo Infinite’s Oddball mode and a live trailer for the new chapter.

