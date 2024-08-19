The Mandalorian & Grogu Won’t Include Historical Figure Because They Didn’t Like His TV Series

Among the list of characters who will never have a chance at redemption is Boba Fett. The reason? His TV series was never appreciated.

The Mandalorian and Grogu It’s a movie dedicated to a pair of characters from the Disney Plus TV series, and it’s also likely to be a chance to see a series of characters that might have had less space on the small screen, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be able to see them all.

What did the actor say about Boba Fett?

“It seems like the way that show was received has affected the future of the character in the series,” Boba Fett actor Temera Morrison said at Fan Expo in Chicago, after confirming that his character would not appear in The Mandalorian. Morrison then added that he had not received any updates on The Book of Boba Fett regarding a potential second season, suggesting that the first season may have been the last we saw of his character.

Temera Morrison, Boba Fett

Published in 2022, Season 1 of the Boba Fett book It follows Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand as they fight for control of lands once held by Jabba the Hutt. However, the series hasn’t received the same level of acclaim as other spin-offs, currently holding a 66% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience rating of 49%. It’s not a terrible score, it has to be said, but compared to other Star Wars series like The Mandalorian (90%) and Ahsoka (86%), it’s clear that fans have held Boba Fett’s show in lower regard.

It seems the fan reaction has happened. Taking the center of character Morrison was convinced that his time as a bounty hunter was over. For now, Disney is keeping details of The Mandalorian & Grogu under wraps: neither the story nor the cast have been revealed yet, but some reports suggest a big name is attached to the film.