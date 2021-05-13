The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 “Almost Completed” by an Insider – Nerd4.life

A well-known insider from the Nintendo universe revealed some details about the The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 (Unofficial name), which is the sequel to Link’s beloved adventure released on the Nintendo Wii U and the Nintendo Switch. As shown, the game Almost ready But the release won’t be this year anyway.

The source is Zippo. L ‘From the inside He reveals, “If there is a Nintendo game that has been affected by the epidemic, it is [ndr, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2]. Based on what I have heard, the game is nearly complete, but release by the end of 2021 is not possible. The game still needs some time, and given what happened last year, this is completely acceptable. ”



The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: cosa accadrà a link?

Then Zippo says, “What I’m expecting is that Nintendo will finally show the game forE3 2021 Giving fans and the press a lot of detail, with “Spring 2022” attached to the trailer. According to insiders, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 will arrive in a year on the Nintendo Switch.

This is what the insiders indicated. As always, we remind you that we are talking about unofficial information, so all that insiders report is nothing more than RumorAt least until we get confirmation from the developers. E3 2021 is getting closer and closer, and if Nintendo is to show The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, fans will be pleased to say the least.

In fact, Microsoft appears to be expecting a new Nintendo game in 2020. We also found that Monolith Soft, co-developer of Breath of the Wild, is also expanding to Zelda.