The latest news on the crisis opened by the Draghi government, Conte and the M5S

Orlando: Well-founded mistrust, obstacles from the right

“I think my ‘cautious pessimism’ (of the government’s tenure) is founded: yesterday the main theme seemed to be the discussion of Synvestel, today we see obstacles coming from the right to resume the rationalization of the possibilities. Continuing this experience of national unity”. Labor Minister Andrea Orlando made the announcement on the sidelines of her speech at the Lombard Unity Festival in Melso. He added, “We cannot change by a millimeter the meaning of our appeal to all political forces, and gather the motivation from the country and ask everyone to play a role in continuing the work. President Draghi must go ahead.” According to the minister, “there are many reasons to do so” and to “avoid a leap into the void”. At this point, Orlando, in light of the dialogue opened with the social partners regarding the fundamental issue of inflation and how to overcome the prevailing wage crisis in the country, ” I believe there is a need to respond,” he explained. Not to end that debate would be a serious and wrong thing to do. Draghi’s words on Wednesday were “words that I believe will go in the direction of getting past this stage. But I think the words of the political forces should come before Draghi’s words”.