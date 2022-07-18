July 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The latest news on the crisis opened by the Draghi government, Conte and the M5S

The latest news on the crisis opened by the Draghi government, Conte and the M5S

Noah French July 18, 2022 1 min read

Orlando: Well-founded mistrust, obstacles from the right

“I think my ‘cautious pessimism’ (of the government’s tenure) is founded: yesterday the main theme seemed to be the discussion of Synvestel, today we see obstacles coming from the right to resume the rationalization of the possibilities. Continuing this experience of national unity”. Labor Minister Andrea Orlando made the announcement on the sidelines of her speech at the Lombard Unity Festival in Melso. He added, “We cannot change by a millimeter the meaning of our appeal to all political forces, and gather the motivation from the country and ask everyone to play a role in continuing the work. President Draghi must go ahead.” According to the minister, “there are many reasons to do so” and to “avoid a leap into the void”. At this point, Orlando, in light of the dialogue opened with the social partners regarding the fundamental issue of inflation and how to overcome the prevailing wage crisis in the country, ” I believe there is a need to respond,” he explained. Not to end that debate would be a serious and wrong thing to do. Draghi’s words on Wednesday were “words that I believe will go in the direction of getting past this stage. But I think the words of the political forces should come before Draghi’s words”.

See also  Pass for travel between areas within the orange and red zone with medical certificate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Draghi government crisis: Salvini goes to Berlusconi

July 17, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Chile Company! Beat the USA and qualify for the World Cup

July 17, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

New York celebrates the return of the ‘Italy Run’

July 17, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

The latest news on the crisis opened by the Draghi government, Conte and the M5S

July 18, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

This Dutch farmer is expected to kill 95% of his livestock. Government says ‘No future for Dutch farmers’

July 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Finally, Circus Maximus explodes, “We Won” – Ultima Ora

July 18, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The expectant mother eats raw oysters, what happens to the baby makes everyone feel terrible; The facts »ILMETEO.it

July 18, 2022 Karen Hines