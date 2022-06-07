“The last project”. Who is the bark ***? – Free daily

Today, Tuesday, June 7, Nomenkaltura speaks High Russian. Before Dmitriy Medvedev, the former Russian president and the falcon, who called Westerners “curses”, adding that his desire “is to eliminate them.” He assured that he would do everything in his power, an honest democrat. And then there he is Serge ShoiguDefense Minister Amidst Thousand and Thousand Mysteries, which assesses the invasion of Ukraine.

Starts from SeverodonetskHe stressed that “the Russians have regained full control of the residential area.” So he explains in Lugansk: “97% of the territory of the People’s Republic has been liberatedThen came the estimates: “The total number of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered to the Russian army is 6,489,” the numbers fell back. They have given up.”

Then Shoigu claimed that the Ukrainian ports Berdyansk and Mariupol, under the control of Moscow troops, “they have been demined and they are ready to resume grain deliveries.” Finally, the announcement regarding the “release” of Svyatogorsk, in the Donetsk region, during what, with all the hypocrisy of the world, the minister continues to call a “special military operation”. “A large part of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics along the left bank of the river Seversky Donets“The cities of Krasnyi Lyman, Svyatogorsk and 15 other settlements were liberated,” RIA Novosti said.

The minister pointed out that among the largest settlements occupied by Russian forces Studenok, Yarovaya, Kirovsk, Yampol and Drobyshevo. Svyatogorsk It is located in the northern part of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, just over 40 kilometers southeast of the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region, which is now under the control of the Russian army.