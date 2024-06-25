The last father kissed his girlfriend Jacqueline’s stomach live at the Olimpico

The news andIt was in the air for a few weeksConfirmation arrived this evening: Singer Ultimo becomes a father For a boy who will be born in the fall. This was confirmed by the singer himself, who brought his girlfriend to the stage on the occasion of the third Roman date of the tour Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo (Heather Parisi’s second daughter) kissed her stomach in front of 60,000 raving fans. Ultimo then asked all the fans to light up the stadium and sing a chorus.That thread that unites us“e”, the song he dedicated to his girlfriend two years ago. The video of Ultimo’s announcement, which was very reserved about his feelings, immediately went viral. For Ultimo, he had an unforgettable evening since, shortly before the concert, he received a visit from his idol, Francesco Totti.
